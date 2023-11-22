The video is like a scene from movie. A speeding car goes airborne, crashes, and explodes at the Rainbow Bridge in nearby Niagara Falls, New York.

The incident happened on the busiest travel day of the year, sparking international fears of a terrorist attack.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul trying to calm the nation’s anxiety Wednesday night, saying there is no evidence of terrorism.

Authorities said two people from western New York are dead after a horrific crash at one of the nation’s busiest border crossings into Canada. A U.S Customs and Border Protection security camera at the Rainbow Bridge captured the incident.

“You actually had to look at it and say was this generated by AI because it was so surreal to see how high in the air this vehicle went and then the crash, explosion and the fire,” said Governor Kathy Hochul, New York.

The size of the explosion, its location near the Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint and its timing, just one day before Thanksgiving, sparked fears throughout the nation.

“We’ve been on heightened alert since October, 7, that’s why it’s so important for me to stand here and tell the world based on what we know at this moment, and again anything can change, there is no sign of terroristic activity with respect to this crash,” Hochul said.

Moments after the explosion, authorities shut down all four border crossings in western New York in addition, state troopers were checking every car going into the Buffalo Niagara International Airport looking for anything suspicious.

“I certainly would have thought terrorism this day and age and that was terrifying, terrifying,” said Laura Reder, Indiana Resident

“A lot of people started leaving out of the office just trying to get home or get them picked up from school just because you never know, with everything going on in the world people were extremely nervous,” said Jontae Murray, Buffalo resident.

Thankfully investigators said the incident does not appear to be terrorism. And while some people may think the response was a little much, the people we spoke with disagreed.

“Better safe than sorry?” “Always, always,” Reder answered. “I firmly believe in that. If it inconveniences us, it inconveniences us. Oh well, we all live and go home.”

“While I know it’s an inconvenience for the people at the border and trying to travel, safety over everything. You can’t go anywhere if something bad happens so, I really appreciate how quick they went into action,” Murray went on to say.

Governor hochul says this is going to be a long investigation but stresses again no signs of terrorism,