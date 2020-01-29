Police in Frisco, Texas are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen 2 weeks ago, on January 15th in Frisco, Texas. Authorities believe Annie Monares may have been abducted by a 29-year-old man who is known to live in Sheffield, Pennsylvania which is in the Northwestern region of the state.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
Texas Police Looking for Missing Girl in PA
