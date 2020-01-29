Texas Police Looking for Missing Girl in PA

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews responded to a two vehicle accident along the 35-hundred area of Route 6N in Mill Village. Two trucks were traveling in opposite directions when on of the drivers apparently crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision and heavy damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. There's no word on their condition at this time. Stay tuned to Jet24, Fox66 and YourErie.com for the latest on all your local stories.