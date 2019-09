The 10th annual Erie Insurance Charity Challenge was held at the Kahkwa Club.

Since 2010, the Erie insurance charity challenge has raised more than $800,000 for local non profits. 25 area businesses competed for their share of the pot to donate to a charitable organization.

The winning team received $18,000 to give to a charity of their choice. This year’s winner was the company “Smith’s Provisions” who played for Therapy Dogs United.