The 27th annual Walking in Black History is an educational program organized by the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.

Erie area students will get the chance to go on a civil rights journey through the south. It’s a way to teach young people to appreciate the sacrifices that were made in the past. Some of the places they get to visit include the Rosa Parks Museum and more.

“I feel fortunate that I have been able to be a part of this,” said coordinator Gary Horton.

40 students were selected to be on this trip with 12 chaperones.