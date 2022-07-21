Some of the best pool players in the world have returned to Erie and putting their skills to the ultimate test.

The 32nd Annual VNEA World Junior Pool Championship is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

This year’s participants have come from as far away as New Zealand to compete.

The players are competing in three divisions separated by age groups 7 to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 to 20 years old. All of them getting a chance to become a world champion.

“You may never be a soccer player or a basketball player, but you can be a great pool player and there’s an event that has been created for these kids to be able to participate,” said Ed Borgia, tournament co-chairman.

Borgia estimates the economic impact of this tournament for Erie will be about $50,000.

The event continues through Sunday.