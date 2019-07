The 7th annual Harley Davidson of Erie Bike Fest is also taking place this week. It’s a festival of motorcycling that celebrates the best of the “Harley Davidson” lifestyle.



The event offers a wide variety of rides, activities, and entertainment. Tomorrow July 15th, the bike fest’s “Hogs and Rods Cruise In” will start at Liberty Park at 5pm.

Also on July 15th the Bike Fest’s Road House Party will be at the Sloppy Duck Saloon at 6 pm.