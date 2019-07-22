The annual auto racers for kids is raising money for children’s charities

Auto racers for kids has been around since 2007. The goal of the event is to give every child a fair chance at life.

“We’re so blessed to be a part of this,” said board president Tom Woolslayer. He said these events are the only way for them to raise money for children’s charities.

The event has been held at Eriez Speedway since 2009. “Kids are number one no matter what,” said New York resident Richard Windsor. Around 3,000 people were in attendance.

All the money raised will be supporting five charities.