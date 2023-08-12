(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Brewerie at Union Station announced the return of their popular Arts & Drafts Festival featuring live music and exhibits from a multitude of local artists.

Serving as a way to kick off the fall season, the award-winning Arts & Drafts Festival will run from Thursday, September 7 to Saturday, September 9 with art exhibits open from 12 p.m. to 11p.m and music hours from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

The festival features works from 60 local artists, 15 local bands as well as the latest works from this year’s feature artist Calie Maloney. Maloney is a graduate of Edinboro University, based in Erie with works including short films, murals and illustrations.

Her works can be found at the city garage and Ruby Schaaf Park from when she collaborated with other artists for the 2021 Erie Arts & Culture’s Creating with Community Project.

Admission to the event is free all weekend before 7 p.m., after which time guests will have to make a $5 donation to enter.

To reserve a table and find more information on the event, as well as a full schedule of musical acts, check out the Brewerie’s website or call The Brewerie at 814-454-2200.