Climbers lined up for the soft opening of Ascend Erie Saturday morning.

Ascend has opened their fourth location in downtown Erie on State Street. The facility includes multiple different sub-disciplines of climbing such as fitness, yoga, instruction and outdoor guiding.

Ascend has created climbing gyms in other cities like Pittsburgh and has had a Canadian company make the walls.

The director of climbing said their mission is to provide accessible climbing to their customers.

“Access changes everything. So, I think having this facility here in the city going through the period that is sort of renaissance that it’s experiencing right now, I think for a huge number of people being able access something like this is going to change a lot of things in their life,” said Wade Desai, director of climbing at Ascend Erie.

For more information about their equity outreach fund for those who have financial limitations you can visit their website here.