Erie steps back in time and cranks up the tunes of days gone by.

The Classic Rock Experience hitting the stage at Liberty Park for 8 Great Tuesdays. The 1970’s inspired cover band playing all of Rock music’s most iconic songs from bands such as Queen, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and more.

Next Tuesday is the final concert of the season. It’s the make up date for the August 6th concert which was canceled due to weather.