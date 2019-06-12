The Erie County Department of Health has filed citations against the Swanny’s Tavern

After an inspection on Wednesday, the Erie County Health Department has taken action. We’re now learning the Department filed 13 citations against the Swanny’s Tavern. “It’s unfortunate when we have so many violations so we work on educating owners,” said Director Breanna Adams.

Officials said the Tavern’s owner was present at the inspection. The inspection was done by two people from the health department. Violations include person in charge not performing duties. “We will be working towards a re-inspection with the Liqour Control Enforcement,” said Adams.

These actions being initiated a week after a neighborhood watch meeting where the Tavern was the subject of many complaints. Father Jerry Priscaro is the Neighborhood Watch coordinator for the Lower East Side. He’s pleased with the action local law enforcement is taking. “When the owners follow the laws and do what they are supposed to do our hope is that it will be a positive outcome,” said Priscaro.

Adams said the violations include the ice machine not being properly cleaned and a cooler not keeping food cool enough.