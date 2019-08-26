The Erie County Fair Queen Wattsburg 2019 has been crowned

The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg held the 2019 Fair Queen contest.

The competition helped kick of their 135th fair season. Three contestants competed for the title. The Fair Queen of 2018 took the stage before the crowning and reflected back on her experience. After the speech 18 year old Paige Larson was given the crown.

“It’s absolutely unreal I never saw myself doing pageants,” said Larson. Larson said her plans include going to community events and spreading knowledge about important topics.