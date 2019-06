The goats were stepping off the farm and onto the shores of Presque Isle.

The second week of UPMC Sunset Music Series taking place Wednesday night at Beach 1 on Presque Isle State Park. Tonight’s bands included The Rooftop Project Band and The Goats. People also getting the opportunity to enter raffles for a chance to win several prizes.

The grand prize, a 90 minute sail on the Lettie G. Howard and happy hour on the dock, will be drawn at the final concert on July 17th.