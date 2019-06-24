The staff at Phantom Fireworks is busy preparing for July 4th

July 4th will be here in no time. To prepare Phantom Fireworks is getting trucks in daily and hiring more employees. “From here on out it will be busy every day,” said Manager Scott Weigle.

Matthew Lombardo came to Phantom Fireworks to gear up for his July 4th cook out party. “We like fountains, I thought they were cool ever since I was a kid,” said Lombardo.

To promote safety the store has a safety table on display. After a purchase customers receive a safety pamphlet. The store carries rockets, roman candles, fire crackers, light up necklaces, and more.

There will be fireworks on Wednesday July 3rd at the Bicentennial Towers and after the Erie Seawolves game at the UPMC park.