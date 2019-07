The popular summer concert series “Eight Great Tuesdays” is back for it’s 20th season.

“Blessed Union of Souls” kicked off the festivities. This year’s theme is “Throwback.” 5 of this season’s 8 concerts will happen in July.

“Fantastic this is the best stage in town,” said East Ave band member Elly Vahey.

The last concerts will be on August 20th which is the “Classic Rock Experience.”