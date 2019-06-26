The trial status for Summit Township murder remains in question

The trial status for a man charged in a motel murder is still in question as he is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation.

21-year-old Ferenc Sarkozy is accused of killing a Summit Township motel clerk. Sarkozy allegedly beat the victim to death last July.

Sarkozy’s trial was originally scheduled for January of this year but it was postponed. Once he is evaluated, an Erie County judge will determine if he is fit to go to trial.

Back in November, the defense attorney asked for the trial to be put on hold until Sarkozy had received a mental evaluation