The Wattsburg area School Board voted Monday and passed a resolution to start a $3 million dollar project for field improvement

The Wattsburg area School Board voted Monday night and passed a resolution to start a three million dollar project for field improvements. Tax payers said they feel neglected. “Why is there no say from residents that are the ones who are funding all these projects,” said tax payer Rich KonKol.

The meeting started with public comments which lasted an hour and a half. Everyone who spoke from the public was against the idea. The Superintendent of Wattsburg area schools explained how the project will be paid for. “We did our best to take advantage of the markets here and refund our current bonds we’re making a fiscally prudent decision,” said Superintendent Ken Berlin.

The company Keystone Construction will be working on the artificial turf improvement project. They will start the project in the spring when weather permits.