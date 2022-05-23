(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested after stealing multiple items, mostly related to fishing and camping equipment.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 49-year-old female victim called police at 1:20 p.m. on May 13 to report the theft in the Spartansburg Boro of Crawford County. Several items were stolen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The items and their estimated values include, a four-person tent ($45), a tackle box ($10), a fishing license belonging to someone else ($25), an Ugly Stik brand fishing pole ($60), an Intex Air Mattress ($10), Vuse E-Cig Pods ($30), beef sticks ($5), an air pump ($15), various clothing items ($200), a camo folding chair ($15), various toiletry items ($15), an electric blanket ($30), a wolf blanket ($15), a wrap-around blanket ($15), a Samsung smartphone ($100), a phone charger ($10), and a pink duffle bag ($10).

PSP troopers investigated and found a 42-year-old female suspect who allegedly was in possession of the stolen items and allegedly had attempted to dispose of some of them, a PSP news release said. The suspect was charged with the theft and tampering with evidence.