JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana family can no longer live in their home due to unwanted visitors taking over.

Annie Lively said she has not been able to stay at her home in Jeanerette because thousands of honeybees have made a nest for their colony inside the house.

Lively said she woke up one morning and saw they were inside the house.

For nearly a decade, Lively has lived in her home raising her family. She said the neighbor across the street noticed numerous bees in a tree near Lively’s home long before Lively moved in.

“I never started seeing them until like two or three years ago,” Lively said. “[My neighbor] said it has been going on with this tree in the back of the house.”

Lively said she has tried to get help from the city, but they have not been able to get the bees from the home. Nexstar’s KLFY spoke with Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois who said he and his department have done everything they can do to help with Lively’s situation.

“We are pretty limited as to what we can actually do,” Mayor Bourgeois said. “We reached out to the contacts that we had as far as someone that might have been a trained professional.”

Lively is asking for help from anyone who can get rid of this bee colony to allow her and her family to continue living where they have for the past 10 years.

Bees and other pollinators, which are vital to the world’s food production, are threatened worldwide.

If you have honeybees inside your home, the American Beekeeping Federation suggests contacting a local beekeeper, who may be able to remove them without killing the insects. Unless you are experienced, you should not try to do it yourself.