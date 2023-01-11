Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill.

According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment.

During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers.

Also attached to the bill, a third amendment that would allow the General Assembly to reject a regulation by majority vote, instead of the current two-thirds vote needed in both chambers.

Senate Bill One now heads to the House of Representatives.

If it passes, the three amendments would be placed upon the May primary ballot.