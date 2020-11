We have an update on the search for the missing plane in Chautauqua County.

Officials located the wreckage this morning in an area between 380 and Route 60 near the town of Ellicott.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, all three passengers on board were killed.

Killed in the crash were Allen Fuller, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards. Police and fire crews are still at the location.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.