(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Union City minors are in some trouble after Pennsylvania State Police said they allegedly vandalized a woman’s car with food.

According to PSP Corry, troopers were called out to a location along Brown Street in the Union City Boro on Sunday, Nov. 12, after receiving reports of a vandalized vehicle.

Upon arrival, the victim told troopers someone threw butter, eggs and canned soup on her minivan between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Through investigation, troopers identified the three individuals — ages 15, 14 and 12 — who allegedly threw the food at the vehicle. Charges are still pending as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.