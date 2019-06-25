Tim Horton’s launches fireworks doughnuts

Just in time for the 4th of July! This year, Tim Horton’s US is celebrating both Independence Day and Canada Day with a BANG with new Fireworks Donuts.

Get your taste buds ready because this is a donut that actually POPS. With popping candy, that is.

The Independence Day Fireworks Donut is topped with vanilla fondant, red & white popping candy and blue & white sprinkles.

The Canada Day Fireworks Donut is topped with vanilla fondant, red & white popping candy and red & white sprinkles.

The patriotic donuts will be available starting June 26th at participating restaurants for a limited time only. Call your nearest Tim Horton’s restaurant to confirm price and availability.

