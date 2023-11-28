Erie County Council is meeting to vote on the final budget on Tuesday.

However, the county’s accountant confirmed that the county executive’s office did not present a balanced budget to the council in October.

It is about a $1,276,000 increase due to the approval of union contracts, where a 14% tax hike for Erie County residents is on the table.

One councilman explained their dilemma.

“Cut and it might hurt something around here but you’re also going to hurt the public if you don’t cut. Should we have gone with a tax hike last year? A little bit then? You know, maybe that was the way to go. It’s too late for that now. Right now, I think it would be too big, a $12 million hole is a lot of money,” said Terry Scutella, Erie County councilman.

While some council members are confident about the budget process. Others are concerned about all that has to be accomplished.

“We’re bound by the rules to be done by Dec. 1. If not, it reverts back to the county executives budget, and if that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is. If we can come to a happy medium, that’s fine. We’re literally splitting hairs at this point, the budget is exactly the same as it was a couple of years ago. We’ve added some new people, Erie County is growing,” said Brian Shank, Erie County councilman.

“I don’t believe that we were handed a balanced budget from the administration, so we have a difficult task ahead of us. All over town elderly people are stopping, asking me, ‘Please don’t raise our taxes,’ and that’s probably the one thing that I can be almost certain of that the taxes will go up,” said Andre Horton, Erie County councilman.