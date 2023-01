There’s only a few days left for Pennsylvania residents to sign up for health insurance coverage for 2023 under the state’s new Pennie Program.

The program is run by the state and is similar in operation to the Affordable Care Act where individual states run their own health care plans.

Open enrollment to join the Pennsylvania program will end in just three days, on Jan. 15 at midnight.

To learn more or speak to a representative you can call the Pennie Contact Center at 1 (844) 844-8040.