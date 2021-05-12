Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida: sources

Police released images of Farrakhan Muhammad, the suspect in the Times Square shooting that took place May 8, 2021. (Credit NYPD)

NEW YORK — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a 4-year-old girl and two women in Times Square over the weekend was arrested in Florida, sources said on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: Officials give an update on the arrest of the shooting suspect.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is accused of opening fire near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Marshals and the New York-New Jersey Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, in a McDonald’s parking lot where he was hiding out with a girlfriend, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The NYPD confirmed he was taken into custody without incident.

Muhammad’s girlfriend is considered a person of interest in the case.

Times Square was busy with tourists and New Yorkers enjoying a spring afternoon at the Crossroads of the World when gunfire rang out, causing panic and chaos.

#TimesSquare Se reporta un tiroteo en Nueva York; hieren a bebé y a mujer. pic.twitter.com/Z1GU36IODM — Jose Villanueva (@JoseVil56553482) May 8, 2021

The shooting victims were innocent bystanders, according to police.

The 4-year-old girl was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had said.

A police officer who learned of the girl’s injury after arriving on the scene ran to her, scooped her up and carried her to a waiting ambulance. The officer’s heroic actions were caught on video and shared widely on social media.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island to see the Statue of Liberty, was also shot in the leg. She told PIX11 the bullet may be lodged in her leg for the rest of her life.

Shea said none of the victims knew each other.

Police sources said Muhammad, who has a history of illegal vending in the Times Square area, may have been targeting his brother. Investigators, who spoke to the brother, said on Sunday the motive was unclear.

The NYPD credited Crimestoppers tips with developing information on Muhammad.

Further details of Muhammad’s arrest or possible charges were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Stephen M. Lepore, Aliza Chasan, Rebecca Solomon, and Magee Hickey.