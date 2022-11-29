(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of a shooting in Crawford County has been arrested.

Matthew James Divido of Tionesta is accused of shooting a Titusville man in the leg with a 20 gauge shotgun on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in Hydetown Borough.

According to a witness, the victim was at the parking lot waiting to meet up with somebody. A Ford SUV pulled up and Divido got out of the passenger seat. Divido allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim. There was a verbal argument followed by the gunshot.

The victim was ultimately treated at UPMC Hamot and released. An arrest warrant was put out for Divido. The Ford SUV was found and seized, a Pennsylvania State Police announcement said.

On Nov. 28, PSP set up a patrol in Titusville where they believed Divido was staying. While waiting for further information, PSP troopers saw Divido walking. They arrested Divido without incident.

He has been arraigned and was remanded to Crawford County Jail on $100,000.