(WXIN) — While James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominates the high seas of the global box office, the director’s 1997 classic “Titanic” is about to again navigate those same waters.

Fans of the Oscar-winning movie will get to see it on the big screen—again—as the epic story heads back to theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend for its 25th anniversary. Paramount Pictures will release it in 4K and 3D for a limited time beginning Feb. 10.

The movie follows Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young artist who meets aristocrat Rose Dewitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) aboard the ill-fated “ship of dreams.” The two share a whirlwind romance as the tragic 1912 sinking of the “unsinkable” ship unfolds.

The movie “Titanic”, written and directed by James Cameron. Seen here from left, Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack. Initial USA theatrical wide release December 19, 1997. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Titanic” became a certified box-office phenomenon, raking in more than $2.19 billion worldwide. It ranks third on the all-time box office list, behind Cameron’s 2009 “Avatar” ($2.92 billion) and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion).

The movie stayed in U.S. theaters for almost 10 months, with a theatrical run that lasted from its release on Dec. 19, 1997, through its final day in theaters on Oct. 1, 1998. It spent an astonishing 15 straight weeks atop the box office and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time until “Avatar” dethroned it. The movie won 11 Academy Awards.

“Titanic” has been re-released on two previous occasions: in 2012 for a 3D conversion and in 2017 for the commemoration of its 20th anniversary.

Paramount announced the re-release on Twitter with a new trailer and a 25th-anniversary poster.

Cameron tweeted about it himself: “Some stories are timeless. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, please join us in experiencing Titanic in remastered 4K 3D. Opening February 10th in theaters.”

The R.M.S. Titanic, a British passenger liner, sank on April 15, 1912, in the North Atlantic Ocean during her maiden voyage after striking an iceberg. More than 1,500 of the estimated 2,200 passengers and crew died.