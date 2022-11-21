(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street.

The 26-year-old victim reportedly knew the suspect, a PSP report said. The suspect, a 29-year-old Tionesta man, arrived in the parking lot in a white 2009 Ford Escape.

There was a brief argument. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim in the leg with a 20 gauge shotgun. The suspect reportedly fled the area in the Escape, driving west toward Route 408.

The victim was taken to UPMC Titusville in a private vehicle. He was then sent to UPMC Hamot for treatment. He was later released.

The PSP report named Matthew Divido as the suspect and asked for anyone with information to contact PSP Corry by calling (814) 663-2043.