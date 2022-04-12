(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New interactive experiences are coming to Tom Ridge Environmental Center at Presque Isle State Park.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Tom Ridge Environmental Service On April 12 announced a partnership with Ideum, a company that designs interactive exhibits and creates integrated hardware products, a DCNR news release said. The new experiences are expected to engage visitors in the park’s main hub, and they are designed to “explore the connections between Presque Isle, Lake Erie, the Great Lakes, and the relationship to water flow, fishing agriculture, climate change and more.

“This is an incredible partnership that will help enhance the amazing educational efforts that are happening at Presque Isle,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We see this as a wonderful opportunity to create a more hands-on experience that will connect with visitors more deeply and create more environmentally conscious people.”

Not only does the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) educate residents and visitors about the park, it also serves as a center for research that contributes to conservation efforts and promotes environmental awareness.

“The projection and sustainability of our natural assets like Presque Isle State Park and the Great Lakes is essential, both environmentally and economically,” former Gov. Tom Ridge said. “This has been a priority for me since my days in Congress and when I had the privilege to chair the Council of Great Lakes Governors. TREC stands to be not only a leading regional attraction, but also one that will bring national and international interest as well. A wonderful adage says, ‘We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.’ That has driven me during my years in public service and continues to this day through this exciting project.”