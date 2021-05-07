Top baby names for 2020: Did yours make the list?

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Despite all the changes brought on by the pandemic, it looks like parents decided to stick with many of the same baby names from the year before.

The Social Security Administration released 2020’s list of the most popular baby names, and the top three names for both boys (Liam, Noah and Oliver) and girls (Olivia, Emma and Ava) remained the same from 2019 to 2020.

Only two names changed from the two top 10 lists combined. Henry and Alexander replaced Mason and Ethan on the boys’ list.

The last time Henry made the top 10 was in 1910.

Here are the top 10 baby names for each gender:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

The Social Security Administration says that pop culture has an effect on baby naming trends. They provided a list of the fastest-rising boys and girls’ names in 2020.

Boys Girls 1. Zyair 1. Avayah 2. Jaxtyn 2. Denisse 3. Jakobe 3. Jianna 4. Kylo 4. Capri 5. Aziel 5. Rosalia

The agency started creating the baby name list in 1997, and the names on the list date back to 1880. The list is compiled using parents’ applications for their babies’ Social Security cards.

You can find the entire list on the Social Security Administration’s website.