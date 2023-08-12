(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for north east Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and western New York until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

The following Pennsylvania counties are under a tornado watch: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Forest, McKean, Venango, Warren. Residents should be prepared to take shelter in a basement or interior room, away from any windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Warren County until 3 p.m.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph possible. Areas of southern Warren county east to the Allegheny River will be affected by this storm. If it holds together, it will affect areas just south of Warren to Clarendon in the next hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Crawford County until 3:45 p.m. and McKean County until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.