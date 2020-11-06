Toronto man sentenced to 22 to 45 years in prison for beating a Summit Township motel clerk to death

A Toronto man charged with beating a Summit Township motel clerk to death has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea.

Ferenc Sarkozy will spend 22 to 45 years in a state prison for the murder of 61-year-old Gregory Mogush in 2018.

The 22-year-old’s defense claiming insanity. During Sarkozy’s sentencing, Mogush’s 90-year-old mother telling the defendant she will never understand his actions and hopes in prison he is also attacked.

Sarkozy’s attorney saying he was a ticking time bomb with a lack of proper resources, adding the sentence fits the crime.

“It went smoothly today. We appreciate the offer from the commonwealth, we believe it was appropriate resolution,” said Eric Hackwelder, attorney for Ferenc Sarkozy.

Other members of Mogush’s family telling the courts they have been traumatized from Sarkozy’s action.

Judge John Mead telling the defendant he doesn’t know what personal demons were leaking inside of him, but he has to be incarcerated for a long time.