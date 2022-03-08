(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mike Brown started collecting trading cards when he was 7 or 8 years old.

Then, in the 1970s, they were mostly baseball cards. His older brothers were into it, and they’d all go to the local departments stores in Erie and buy what they could find.

As he got older, he expanded his scope and began collecting trading cards for other sports.

All of the experience led to Brown building a relationship with the local trading card store, where he then became manager from 1996 through 2001. He ultimately bought the store in 2001. He’s owned Kinem’s Sports Cards on Maple Street in Erie ever since.

“This is like a dream,” Brown said about owning the store.

During all of those years as a collector and being behind the scenes in the industry, Brown has never seen a spike in trading card prices and demand as high as the current boom.

“Never. Not really. Not like this,” he said. “And it’s all due to COVID.”

The way Brown describes the situation is when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people began working from home. They had more time. Maybe some people didn’t work because of the pandemic, and that meant even more time. They turned to their old trading card collection and rediscovered the hobby. Right about the same time, they received stimulus funds from the federal government, so they had money to invest.

Kinem’s Sports Cards owner Mike Brown

Also during the first year of the pandemic, sports seasons were delayed or entirely canceled.

“When they took sports away in general, people thought, ‘What do I do now?’” Brown said. “You know when the football game is coming on, or the next basketball game, and that’s what you look forward to.”

Those factors coupled with rising inflation over the past year meant a good excuse to buy trading cards – a hobby that Brown sees as an investment.

“Gold and silver – that’s what people always say to buy, but I’ve always thought that sports cards were the best investment,” he said. “I’m biased though.”

He noted some changes in specific players’ cards, and how hobbyists who came back to their collections during COVID found gems in their collections.

“One customer during COVID got back into it, and he was finding Tom Brady cards that he had bought for $2 or $3 that are worth $1,000-plus now,” Brown said.

The interest has been building. Before the pandemic, Brown would hold a local card show every few weeks. During the card shows, he’d see about 100 people come in each day. Now, each card show sees more than 300 people each day.

“And there are lots of new faces, too. Tons of new faces,” he said.

The increased interest has led to a supply issue. Hobby boxes (collections of cards packaged together) are selling for more. About 90% of Kinem’s business is hobby box sales. Collectors will buy hobby boxes in hopes that several individual cards within the box will increase in value. Brown notes that though the boxes have gone up in price, the value of the individual cards in the boxes have kept pace as well.

Further, vintage cards – especially from the 1950s and 1960s, or older – have been harder to come by. Mickey Mantle baseball cards typically draw the most.

“Mantle’s the king,” Brown says. “I think it’s because it’s the first time color TV started coming around, and people could watch Mantle in color. And of course, it’s the New York City thing. But people grew up with Mantle, and now they’re 60 or 70 years old and they can afford the cards.”

Whereas Kinem’s would buy vintage collections once per month, Brown says now they’re lucky to find vintage collections once per year.

Though prices have calmed a little bit lately, he doesn’t see the boom ending anytime soon. And he certainly doesn’t predict the value falling dramatically.

“I see it levelling off and staying where we’re at,” Brown said.