Edinboro, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) revealed a revised traffic control plan for the safety improvement project.

That work will be at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro Borough, Erie County.

Starting July 24, the timing of the signal at the intersection will feature three phases instead of the current two. This will allow traffic to move through the intersection in all directions.

The revised traffic control plan was created based on feedback from stakeholders and community members. It is being done in lieu of a previously announced detour, which would have restricted left turns from Route 6N to Route 99.

Learn more information on the Edinboro Transportation Improvement Projects online.