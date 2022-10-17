(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived.

The truck was heading south when it was hit by an eastbound CSX train on CSX tracks. The truck had been stopped on the tracks when it was struck.

The driver was uninjured. The truck had been carrying a load of cardboard. The accident is still under investigation.