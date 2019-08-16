Travelers have many new things to look forward to at the Erie International Airport

Travelers at the Erie International Airport have many new things to look forward to. A new restaurant is now open at the same location where the old one was. However the entrance of the restaurant has been moved past the TSA Screeners.

When you walk past the restaurant a gift shop is now also open. Airport Executive Director Derek Martin said numbers for the Airport are up 14 percent for the year.

The Airport had been working on the renovations for 3 months. The new restaurant has been open since Monday.