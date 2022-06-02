Four defendants are accused of being involved in the murder of 25-year-old Patric Phillps.

Erie County Prosecutors have charged Derrick Elverton, Damarjon Beason, Marshawn Williams, and Anthony Blanks with crimes including criminal homicide.

According to the District Attorney, in December 2019, Philips was watching a football game in his living room with friends when he heard knocking on his back door. Philips answered the door.

According to prosecutors, one of the defendants pointed his gun at Philips and shot him.

During initial testimony, a friend of Philips recalls orders he was given by the defendants the night of the shooting.

Daniel Dugan recalled coming to Philips’ home to watch the football with him. He testified that he was approached by a person who put a gun to his side and told him to walk to the door and knock on it.

“He just kept telling me, ‘you’re going to knock on the door.'” Testimony of Daniel Dugan, friend of Philips.

Dugan testified that if he did not, he would be shot.

After knocking again, Dugan recalled Philips opening the door, reaching for the gun, and then being shot. Philips was shot twice in the head and was killed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Dugan said the people at the scene scattered after the gunshots. One person he identified had on a puffy, blue coat.

“I will never forget that obnoxious, blue coat.” Testimony of Daniel Dugan, friend of Philips.

“He was, like, my only family I had,” Testimony of Desmar Polk, friend of Philips.

Prosecutors recovered a firearm the night of the murder that they believe Anthony Blanks provided as his DNA was found on the weapon.

Day two of the trial will start on Friday, June 3 with more prosecution testimony.