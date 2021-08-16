TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE 8 A.M. UPDATE: Grace nears Dominican Republic, flash flooding and mudslides possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The entire coast of Haiti, the entire coast of the Dominican Republic and Jamaica remain under a tropical storm watch Monday morning as Tropical Depression Grace nears Hispaniola.

The storm is forecast to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on parts of Hispaniola with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 15 inches. Swells from Grace could produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The weather comes as Haiti recovers from Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which killed over 1,200 people. The hurricane center said the heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, and possible mudslides, but it’s unclear how this will affect recovery efforts.

At 8 a.m. ET, Grace was about 125 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 15 mph.

The forecast track shows Grace traveling west-northwest over the next several days. It’s path after passing Hispaniola remains uncertain at this time. The hurricane center said interests elsewhere in Cuba and the Cayman Islands should monitor the system’s progress.

The hurricane center said Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isoalted maximum totals of 6 inches through Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: