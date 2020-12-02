Tuesday multiple car accident on Route 18 claims the life of one, severely injures another

An Erie man is dead, and his grandson fighting for his life after emergency surgery following a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened along Route 18 shortly after 6 a.m. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a car crossed the center line on Route 18 near Richardson Road, hitting a second car head-on.

The second car was driven by the victim’s grandson. The victim pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot. His name is not being released at this time.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the accident. The cause of the crash is being blamed on snowy and slippery roads.