Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent Hospital honored two of its physicians on National Doctors Day.

Dr. Brad Fox and Dr. Matthew Thomas received the honor after serving the Erie community for several years at AHN Saint Vincent.

After receiving their honor, both doctors said they felt very humbled to be named out of so many hard working doctors.

“I’ve been here for 31 years. For years, I’ve walked through the doctor’s Lounge and I see the plaque and say ‘Gosh, I wonder if I’ll ever be on there.’ Today, I got it. I’m actually very excited about it and I’m humbled by it,” said Dr. Brad Fox, National Doctors Day honoree.

“To be honored and to be an honoree is especially special because I think you’re one of many who do a challenging job. It’s a difficult job and to have somebody point out that you’re special among special people is truly gratifying,” said Dr. Matthew Thomas, National Doctors Day honoree.

Each honoree chose a charity of their choice to donate $500 too.