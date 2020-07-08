Two bodies found in Susquehanna River in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tragedy on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

The search for two teenage boys has come to an end as their lifeless bodies were pulled from the water late Tuesday night. A search ends in tragedy. After hours of searching, rescue crews found the bodies of two teenage boys. They found one at 10 p.m. and the other just 10 minutes later.

Family and bystanders held their breath as crews scoured the river for the missing boys. The search began around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Witnesses say two teenage boys were playing in the water near a log before they went under. Their friends called for help. Rescue boats and dive teams were deployed.

“It’s deep… yes, it’s pretty deep over there,” neighbor Eugene Weber said.

While the river appears calm local fishermen say the water is unpredictable and this section is not safe for swimming.









“The current in the Susquehanna is strong. You have to fish deep you can’t bobber fish there and when you fish you have to use weights,” local fisherman Eric Winters said.

Boat crews from Plymouth, Wilkes Barre, Hanover and Germainia continued the search after sundown.

The boys were 12 feet deep underwater. There was not a current in the spot where they were found but witnesses say one was not a good swimmer and the other was trying to help him. After a long and heart-wrenching search, Chief Brian Oppelt of the Elm Hill Hose Company says he wants kids to stay out of this water.