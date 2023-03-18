A motor vehicle accident in the 4300 block of West Ridge Road Friday night has left one person injured.

West Ridge Fire Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for a two-car accident that left both vehicles with heavy damage. According to witnesses, one vehicle left the roadway, hitting a pole.

East-bound traffic on West Ridge Road was detoured to around the accident while crews cleared shards of glass from the roadway until it was opened about an hour later.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.