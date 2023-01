Calls went out around 7:15 Thursday night for an accident along Route 20 near Blair Road.

According to reports from the scene, when first responders arrived on scene they found two cars with heavy damage.

Two people in one of the cars reportedly suffering seriously injures. One of those people was reportedly unresponsive.

According to state police, both people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Slick roads likely contributed to the crash but an official cause is under investigation.