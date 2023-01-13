One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s driver side door.

Both cars spun off the road, each hit a different tree as they left the road.

The driver of the Honda, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old Titusville man was driving the ford.

Police said he and his passenger suffered minor injuries.