Two companies announced as Big Idea Start Up Contest winners

Two companies are walking away with a prize pack to start their businesses in Erie.

Ben Franklin Technology Partnership, the largest early stage investor in the region, holding the Big Idea Start Up Contest Thursday night. Eight entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas, with the goal of promoting art and technology, to a panel of judges. The winner of the contest would walk away with $50,000 to put towards their company. The judges picked two winners at the end of the night. Maggie Knox Western and Whitehorn Digital split the prize pack. President & CEO, Stephen Brawley, says it’s important to hold these contests to help companies grow and support jobs in Pennsylvania.

This was the first Big Idea Start Up Contest held by Ben Franklin Technology Partnership.