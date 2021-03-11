Two Erie women arrested in New York for possessing meth and cocaine

Two Erie women were arrested in New York Monday for possessing meth and cocaine.

Jamestown, New York Troopers arrested Nicole Fox, 31, and McKennzie McIntosh, 27, both of Erie, during a traffic stop on I-86 on March 8th.

NY Troopers pulled over McIntosh for a seatbelt violation on I-86. During the traffic stop, Troopers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in plain view.

A search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed two bags of methamphetamine, two bags of cocaine, two scales, a pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a syringe containing methamphetamine, three pipes containing cocaine residue and Buprenorphine film.

During the traffic stop, Fox gave police a false name. However, Troopers learned Fox’s true identity and that she was wanted out of Erie County, PA for DUI and Firearm Not To Be Carried without License.

Fox is charged with being a Fugitive From Justice, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia and False Personation.

McIntosh is charged with Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. McIntosh and Timothy Dominick, 48 of Lakewood, are charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

McIntosh and Dominick were issued appearance tickets and released, to appear in the town of Sherman Court on a later date.

Fox was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending extradition.