(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two people were taken to the hospital after a car striking a pedestrian resulted in a brawl outside an Erie dance and nightclub early Saturday morning.

Calls first went out for an accident where a car struck a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Peach Street outside the King’s Rook Club just around 2:15 a.m.

According to Erie Police, a 30 year-old man was struck by a vehicle and sustained severe injuries. When the driver of the vehicle stepped out, a brawl ensued which resulted in the driver sustaining severe injuries.

Both people were taken to a local hospital and Erie Police continue to investigate.