(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two Meadville juveniles have been arrested after state police said they broke into, burglarized and vandalized a Meadville elementary school overnight Saturday.

According to PSP Meadville, troopers were first notified Saturday morning of a burglary at Neason Hill Elementary School where thieves took clothing, gift cards and other items for a school raffle along with throwing eggs in an inside stairwell.

Police later identified two juvenile suspects ages 12 and 13 who entered the school Saturday night through a side door and took some of the items off a table meant to be raffled off at the school’s annual quilt show.

Police said the two suspects took a red Meadville sweatshirt, red Meadville Bulldogs hat, lavender bath salts, organic lavender deodorant, clear plastic water bottle, two blankets, a weave basket, a fire starter kit, a $50 Aella gift card, a Dunkin gift card, two $10 Target gift cards, a $10 Little Caesars gift card, two Cup and Spoon gift cards, a Subway gift card, a $15 Pizza Hut gift card and a $50 bill.

All items have since been recovered and returned to the Neason Hill PTO.

Charges are pending through juvenile probation.