Two men could face sentences of second degree murder.

Marshawn Williams and Jakwaris Robinson appeared in court for allegedly shooting and fleeing the scene after killing 26-year-old Devin Way.

Melissa Seaman testified to council today after being in a car when Devin Way was shot and killed.

This incident took place in January of 2020 at the intersection of Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue.

Robinson and Williams fled the scene on foot with Melissa Seaman and Michael Toles remaining in the car.